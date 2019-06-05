Guidewire Software (GWRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $903,544.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $258,720.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,020.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $5,608,940. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

