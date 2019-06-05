Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $54.59.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $430,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,866,000 after purchasing an additional 143,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 165,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6,643.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after purchasing an additional 735,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

