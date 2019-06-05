Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.61

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 2782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.95 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

