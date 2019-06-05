Head-To-Head Contrast: Star Group (SGU) vs. Yunji (YJ)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Star Group alerts:

42.0% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Group and Yunji’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.68 billion 0.30 $55.50 million N/A N/A Yunji N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yunji.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Star Group and Yunji, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yunji 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yunji has a consensus target price of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 31.02%. Given Yunji’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yunji is more favorable than Star Group.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 2.52% 21.20% 8.65% Yunji N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Star Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Yunji does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Star Group beats Yunji on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 74,000 customers on a delivery only basis. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc. operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.