Heartland Express (HTLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HTLD. BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Heartland Express and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.79. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.43 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $30,898.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

