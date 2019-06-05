Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,389,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $684,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $64,888.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Leerink Swann downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Henry Schein to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

