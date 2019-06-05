Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 4 2 0 1.89 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.11, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $495.06 million 1.38 $9.99 million $2.20 7.90 Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.35 million 5.12 $37.46 million N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.99% 1.34% 0.59% Urstadt Biddle Properties 28.07% 9.80% 3.78%

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.