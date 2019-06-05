Hi Mutual Society Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $61,727.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.09 or 0.08827417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00039213 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001655 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013800 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

