Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $71.04.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Molson Coors Brewing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

