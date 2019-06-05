Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,140 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,355,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,841 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NYSE DUK opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $155,605.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $146,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

