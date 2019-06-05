HNI (HNI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised HNI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on HNI and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of HNI in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HNI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of HNI opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.27. HNI has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.33 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HNI will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HNI by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in HNI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

