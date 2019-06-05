Hshare Price Tops $2.26 on Major Exchanges (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Hshare has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Hshare coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, Allcoin, Binance and OKEx. Hshare has a market capitalization of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006506 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare (CRYPTO:HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hshare’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, Bithumb, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Huobi, HitBTC, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, EXX, ACX, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

