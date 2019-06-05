Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Holdings Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,982 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group makes up 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $206,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. 12,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,272. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Huazhu Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huazhu Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, China International Capital lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

