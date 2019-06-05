Hub Group (HUBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen upgraded Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Hub Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 237,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,335. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 327,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 244,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,685 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

