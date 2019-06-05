Huntsman Co. (HUN) Holdings Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUN. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.85.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,950 shares of company stock valued at $157,729. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

