Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $49.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $991.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $11.11.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $61,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,492,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,961,000 after acquiring an additional 514,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,258,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after acquiring an additional 910,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,321,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 56,546 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,276,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 526,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,693,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 101,327 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

