InflationCoin (IFLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $99,913.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $99,913.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.01883742 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005895 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000937 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000637 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000119 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.