Insider Buying: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) President Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $416,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 768,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.61.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,125 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,559,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,171,000 after purchasing an additional 217,761 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,415 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,395 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

