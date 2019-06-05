Insider Buying: Cerus Co. (CERS) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider William Mariner Greenman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,031. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Mariner Greenman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, William Mariner Greenman sold 7,781 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $50,420.88.

CERS opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $621.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.56. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.68% and a negative return on equity of 74.31%. Cerus’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CERS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SEI Investments Co lifted its stake in Cerus by 17,249.1% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 89,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 163,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

