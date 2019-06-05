Insider Buying: Encana Corp (ECA) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas James Suttles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Encana alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Douglas James Suttles acquired 10,000 shares of Encana stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Encana Corp has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Encana had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Encana by 197.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 982,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Encana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Encana by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Encana by 816.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECA shares. Barclays started coverage on Encana in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.28 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Encana in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/insider-buying-encana-corp-eca-ceo-buys-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.