Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,404.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CBOE stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $115.11.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 56.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
Recommended Story: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.