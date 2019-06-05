Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,404.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CBOE stock opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $115.11.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 56.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/insider-selling-cboe-global-markets-inc-cboe-cfo-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.