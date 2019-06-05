Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Chairman Sells 3,073 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,073 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $79,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,142 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $48,387.78.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,817 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $164,017.02.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 283,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $586.14 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. Research analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5,803.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

