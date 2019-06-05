Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (YMAB) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Thomas Gad sold 6,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $121,260.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Thomas Gad sold 6,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $123,660.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Thomas Gad sold 250,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $6,472,500.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $690.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,626,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,178.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 326,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/insider-selling-y-mabs-therapeutics-inc-ymab-insider-sells-4000-shares-of-stock.html.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.