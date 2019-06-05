Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc (Z) CAO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,254.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Jennifer Rock sold 1,972 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $79,471.60.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jennifer Rock sold 4,406 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $165,841.84.

Z stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. 3,044,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,171. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on Z. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

