Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to report $30.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.18 million and the highest is $32.03 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $36.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $127.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.39 million to $132.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $142.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,468. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

