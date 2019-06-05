Insulet Co. (PODD) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 67,692 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $48,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $53,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,331,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,958,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,033 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $16,011,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,391,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,274,000 after purchasing an additional 207,780 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $70.80 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,235.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.66 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PODD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.10.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $408,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $3,078,484.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

