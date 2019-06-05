inTEST (INTT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised inTEST from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on inTEST in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

INTT stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 15.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 239,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

