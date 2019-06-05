Intrust Bank NA Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.35 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

