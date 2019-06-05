Intrust Bank NA Purchases New Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $88.61.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

