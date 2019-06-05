Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (VCV)

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0481 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

