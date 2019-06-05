Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Gold Fields (GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 598 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 949% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gold Fields by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 841,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 174,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gold Fields by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 797,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 284,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

