Investors Purchase Large Volume of Aptiv Call Options (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,921 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the typical daily volume of 225 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 869,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,122,000 after acquiring an additional 141,473 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

