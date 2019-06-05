InZinc Mining (IZN) Stock Price Up 12.5%

InZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:IZN) shares rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 284,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 112,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of $4.36 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.
About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)
InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. Its flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd.
