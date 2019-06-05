InZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:IZN) shares rose 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 284,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 112,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

WARNING: “InZinc Mining (IZN) Stock Price Up 12.5%” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/inzinc-mining-izn-stock-price-up-12-5.html.

About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. Its flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for InZinc Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InZinc Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.