Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Shares Sold by Knott David M

Knott David M lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,201 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up 1.2% of Knott David M’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Knott David M’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 18.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 427.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,883. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 244,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $6,626,140.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 574,128 shares in the company, valued at $15,541,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Parker William Rush acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,329.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 431,289 shares of company stock worth $11,683,679 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

