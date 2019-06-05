iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Holdings Increased by Resources Investment Advisors Inc.

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 673.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 415,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

