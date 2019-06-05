iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 89.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,178.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,307,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,396 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,435,000 after acquiring an additional 845,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,597,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,039,000 after acquiring an additional 817,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,360.8% during the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 746,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 735,313 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 415,423 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.1291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

