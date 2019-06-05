iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3982 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

NYSEARCA:HYGH opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $94.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/ishares-interest-rate-hedged-high-yield-bond-etf-hygh-increases-dividend-to-0-40-per-share.html.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.