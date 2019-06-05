iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) Stake Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,042,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,820 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,022,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,612,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 547,069 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 855,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 751,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 741,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

