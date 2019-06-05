iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,306 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $93,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000.

BATS:ITA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.00. 17,214 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

