iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $169.96 and a one year high of $204.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

