James C. Moyer Sells 10,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $1,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,647,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.99 and a one year high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 874,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,536,000 after purchasing an additional 88,756 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

