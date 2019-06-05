JD.Com Inc (JD) Stake Lowered by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up 1.2% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $314,813,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,200,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,221 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in JD.Com in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of JD opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -893.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.01 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

