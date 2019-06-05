Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Edison International (EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $90,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Edison International by 131.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Edison International by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,520,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,761 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Edison International by 5,560.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,016,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,403 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,067,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,950 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. 442,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.04. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

WARNING: “Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Edison International (EIX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/jennison-associates-llc-raises-position-in-edison-international-eix.html.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.