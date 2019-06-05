Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,157 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $126,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 440.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $907,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,103 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,348. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,147. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

