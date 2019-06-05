Johnson Controls International (JCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $451,630.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,199,063.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,931,516.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,865 shares of company stock worth $7,308,261. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $188,299,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 948.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,725,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,043 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,762,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,522 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

