JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 20,471 Shares of UniFirst Corp (UNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $38,236,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,583 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $776,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 544 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $84,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,926 shares of company stock worth $2,229,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.63. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $193.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.90 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-20471-shares-of-unifirst-corp-unf.html.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.