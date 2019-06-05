Judges Scientific PLC (JDG) Announces Dividend of GBX 28

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 3,087 ($40.34) on Wednesday. Judges Scientific has a 1-year low of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,300 ($43.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $191.88 million and a PE ratio of 22.80.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

