King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $25.51 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,326,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,715,450,000 after acquiring an additional 99,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,286,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,011 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $357,950,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 270,202 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.35.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $52,671.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PH traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.25. 1,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,750. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

