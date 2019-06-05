La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Stake Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LZB. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti set a $38.00 price target on La-Z-Boy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

In related news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 49,635 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,623,560.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,579.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.87. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

