Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $615,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $1,352,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

